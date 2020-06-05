FLIR’s DELTA thermal drone scavenger hunt is now live

FLIR is hosting its DELTA thermal drone scavenger hunt for the next month. The contestants are required to upload images using a FLIR thermal camera with the best submissions winning a drone training class, FLIR thermal camera, and a FLIR DELTA Challenge Coin.

The rules

To enter the scavenger hunt, you are required to take thermal images using any drone and a FLIR thermal camera. This is done by filling out the form on the linked page above and then clicking the “link to download” text on the thank you message page. You will then be taken to a Box upload page where you can upload your thermal images.

The scavenger hunt started on June 4th and will run through July 2nd. The winners will be announced on FLIR’s Facebook page on July 3rd at 10:00 am PDT. You are required to submit five photos from the following list of subjects:

Roof

Animal

Person

Car

Fire hydrant

Solar panels

Lawn

The scavenger hunt will be judged by Randall Warnas who has worked for both DJI enterprise and FLIR Systems and co-founded Drone Plus Inc. Warnas is currently working as the global sales manager focusing on Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS).

Brett Kanda is the other judge and founded his own aerial photography and videography company along with working at The Nevada Insitute for Autonomous Systems (NIAS) as the director of business development before making his way to FLIR Systems as the UAS Business Development Manager.

The prizes

There will be a total of five winners coming out of the scavenger hunt. The first-place winner will receive a free ITC Thermal Drone Training Class for submitting the best all-around group of images. The operator that finds the most interesting fault with their thermal camera will receive a FLIR ONE Pro thermal camera for their phone. The three runner ups will receive a FLIR DELTA Challenge Coin.

Photo: FLIR

