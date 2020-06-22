Wingcopter announced as Technology Pioneer by WEF

Wingcopter has been announced as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum (WEF). Wingcopter is involved with various drone delivery projects, from commercial, long-range factory-to-factory deliveries in Germany to life-saving humanitarian projects.

Wingcopter was named a Technology Pioneer because it provides hard-to-reach communities with essential and life-saving healthcare supplies, as well as its COVID-19 pandemic work.

Susan Nesbitt, head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum, said:

We’re excited to welcome Wingcopter to our 20th cohort of Technology Pioneers. Wingcopter and its fellow pioneers are developing cutting-edge technologies all over the world. Beyond their innovations, these firms are contributing greatly to improving the state of the world.

On the South Pacific island of Vanuatu, Wingcopter set up a drone delivery network used to rapidly supply children with vaccines. The drone network services 19 remote health clinics and is supported by the Ministry of Health and UNICEF. In Tanzania and Malawi, Wingcopter showed how drones are able to shorten delivery times from hour and even days to just minutes when compared with ground transport.

Recently, Wingcopter set up and successfully completed a COVID-19 response trial in collaboration with Skyports and Thales for NHS Scotland. The trial was able to provide the Isle of Mull with a faster way of testing the population for coronavirus by sending the tests back and forth from the mainland by drone.

CEO Tom Plümmer will be invited to participate at WEF activities, events, and discussions throughout the year. Wingcopter will also work with policymakers and the private sector to define the global agenda on key issues. Plümmer also had the following to share on Wingcopter’s announcement.

Being acknowledged as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, one of the world’s most influential institutions, is an immense honor for us. It recognizes that our technology is already disrupting traditional industries and at the same time has the power to improve the lives of millions of people. It also proves that you can focus on having a positive social impact while still being commercially successful. We look forward to a fruitful exchange with the Forum’s members and the other Tech Pioneers to jointly address some of the world’s biggest challenges.

Photo: Wingcopter

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos