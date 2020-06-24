The FAA’s 2020 UAS Symposium is back, online only though

The FAA 2020 UAS Symposium is back with a little twist due to COVID-19. The FAA 2020 UAS Symposium: Remotely Piloted Edition will now be fully online with a two-episode schedule taking place at the end of July and mid-August.

During the virtual event you will be able to interact with the FAA and industry leaders with a chance to network and make new connections. You will also be able to ask those questions you’ve always had in relation to commercial drones with the ability to help shape the future of drones and the laws that govern them.

The schedule for the episode one and two is as follows with episode one taking place on July 8-9 and episode two taking place on August 18-19.

Episode One

9 am – 10 am – Morning networking & orientation

10 am – 10:30 am – Opening keynote

10:30 am – 11:30 am – How to sessions / Panel

11:30 am – 12 pm – Keynote

12 pm – 1pm – Networking / Type certification & operational approval

1 pm – 2 pm – Panel / Fireside chat

2 pm – 2:30 pm – Keynote

2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Networking / Panel / Closing message

7 pm – 9 pm – Return session for international attendees

Episode Two

9 am – 10 am – Morning networking & orientation

10 am – 10:30 am – Opening keynote

10:30 am – 11:30 am – How to sessions / Panel

11:30 am – 12 pm – Keynote

12 pm – 1pm – Networking / Panel

1 pm – 2 pm – Panels

2 pm – 2:30 pm – Keynote

2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Networking / Panel / Closing message

Event information

Episode one will focus on unmanned traffic management (UTM) and international unmanned aerial systems (UAS) integration, while episode two will focus on updates to the Integration Pilot Program (IPP) and public safety operations.

If you work in the unmanned systems or associated industries you can attend with an industry pass which will set you back $379 for both episodes, and $249 for either one of the episodes.

If you are a government employee, military personal, in the field of public safety or a student you can attend the event at a discounted rate. Both episodes will cost you $299 and a pass for either one of the episodes will set you back $175.

If you are not in the above categories, you are able to pick up a one-day pass for $150 which can be purchased for either episode.

You can register for the event on the FAA Symposium website with no deadline to register.

Photo: FAA & Yuhan Chang

