Cranfield Airport to use Altitude Angel’s GuardianUTM platform

Altitude Angel announced last week that its GuardianUTM Platform will be deployed at Cranfield Airport in England in an effort to allow research institutes, students, and private enterprises to interface with the GuardianUTM O/S and test it out.

The Cranfield Airport is operated by Cranfield University making it one of the only universities in the world with its own airport. The airport is often used to research the latest technology with real data to ensure its ready for worldwide adoption. The partnership will mean the GuardianUTM O/S platform will be deployed into the digital tower to allow research institutes, students, and other key stakeholders to use the system using Altitude Angel’s APIs to digitally request flight authorization.

Robert Abbott, Director of Aviation Operations at Cranfield Airport had the following to say on implementing the GuardianUTM O/S platform into the airport.

In Altitude Angel Cranfield Airport can partner with the provider of a leading UTM platform in order to evaluate a system in a unique and traffic rich airspace environment. In harmony with the capability the Remote Tower gives us, Guardian UTM is an ideal and vital information tool as we support research on behalf of the University and its partners.

GuardianUTM

GuardianUTM allows software developers and drone manufacturers to access tools and data that are accurate, up-to-date, and relevant to better understand active and past drone missions. The platform ensures drone pilots are in-line with local flight rules, ensures mid-air collisions are avoided with a dynamic alert system. GuardianUTM also includes data from local air authorities such as altitude restrictions, No Fly Zones, and NOTAMs to ensure the operation is as safe as possible.

GuardianUTM O/S allows for airports to define rules for the airspace easily to ensure drones and manned aircraft can share the airspace as best as possible. The platform allows pilots to gain access to the airspace and ensures the flights are within the rules. The airport also has direct access to the pilots through the system.

Photo: Altitude Angel

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos