First-ever Beluga whale spotted in Californian waters by drone

In a drone video captured last week by Captain Domenic Biagini from Gone Whale Watching San Diego, we get the first look at a Beluga whale off the California coastline. The video is especially special as its the first time a Beluga whale has been spotted in Californian waters.

The whale was spotted on Friday morning a few miles west of Mission Bay in San Diego, California. It is still unknown why the whale has ventured so far from its home waters of the Arctic and sub-Arctic. Biagini shared that seeing the whale so far from home is like seeing a polar bear in your backyard, stressing how rare of a sighting it was.

The best bet, according to researchers from Alaska, is that the whale ventured off from its pod to explore and found its way all the way in California. If the whale is healthy, it has a good chance of surviving with the abundance of food in the waters.

In an interview with CBS8, Biagini shared that he wasn’t in the area when the whale was first spotted by his crew. The crew called him and asked him to bring his drone to take a photo from above as they weren’t able to get a good one from the boat. Biagini added:

My jaw just dropped to the floor. I had to pick it back up because I knew exactly what I was looking at. Domenic Biagini

A Historic Week of Whale Watching! Last week was one of the most remarkable weeks of whale watching in our company's history! 5 species of whale were sighted as well as 4 species of dolphin! We were "mugged" multiple times by the largest animal on earth, documented the first ever Beluga Whale sighting in California waters, became enchanted with a cow/calf pair of Fin Whales, and we were blown away by a kelping, mugging, and breaching Humpback Whale!Species encountered:Blue WhalesFin WhalesHumpback WhalesMinke WhalesBeluga WhaleCommon DolphinsBottlenose DolphinsPacific White-Sided DolphinsRissos DolphinsTomorrow we're heading for San Clemente Island first thing in the morning, and were hoping to encounter something epic!Video by Capt. Dom (@DolphinDroneDom) and First Mate Erin Chandler (@Girlmeetsshark)www.gonewhalewatching.com Posted by Gone Whale Watching San Diego on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Captain Dom was able to capture an impressive amount of ocean wildlife, including five species of whales and four dolphin species.

Blue Whales

Fin Whales

Humpback Whales

Minke Whales

Beluga Whale

Common Dolphins

Bottlenose Dolphins

Pacific White-Sided Dolphins

Rissos Dolphins

If you happen to see the whale, stay away from it to ensure it doesn’t get stressed out and contact the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network. What do you think of the video and the rare sighting of the Beluga Whale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Photo: Gone Whale Watching

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos