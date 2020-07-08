NXP and Auterion partner to manufacture drone hardware

NXP and Auterion have partnered with each other to create integrated hardware and software solutions to keep the next generation of drones safe and secure in the skies. The announcement was made at this year’s PX4 Developer Summit.

The two companies partnering will address the needs of the drone industry by creating compatible hardware and software to allow drone manufacturers to bring products to the market easier. All the hardware will be produced in line with PX4 open-source standards.

Iain Galloway, drone program lead, Systems Innovation, NXP, had the following to share:

This partnership will enable the mobile robotics community with the components meeting quality specifications needed to ensure functional safety and security in drones and rovers based on reliable long life industrial and automotive parts and reference designs. We have been participating in the open source PX4 community for several years now, and with this close relationship with Auterion, and Auterion Enterprise PX4, we are excited to work together to ensure these vehicles are prepared to meet current and future regulations and standards governing modular safe drone architectures.

The partnership will see the two companies continue to support the PX4 open source community and upstream PX4 development with the following planned products/developments:

Developing the next-generation Auterion Skynode avionics module reference design, based on the latest Pixhawk autopilot Reference Standards and on the NXP i.MX 8M Mini as a companion computer, and on future components in this family.

Integrating navigation modules incorporating NXP Ultra-Wideband (UWB), automotive MCU, NFC and Authentication for precision landing applications.

Developing Battery Management System (BMS) solutions based on the latest Pixhawk Smart Battery Standards.

Developing Automotive CAN and CAN-FD node solutions supporting popular software protocols such as UAVCAN and MRCAN for mobile robotics peripherals.

Collaborate in the data cybersecurity and drone regulatory space to help shape and meet future regulations.

Photo: NXP and Auterion

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos