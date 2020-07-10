Blue Mountain College receives $260,000 worth of drones

Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) received a generous $260,000 donation from Cama, Washington-based Digital Harvest to purchase drones and related equipment. The community college received four drones and a plethora of accessories.

Blue Mountain Community College received two Leptron Avenger helicopter drones and two fixed-wing Martin UAV Superbat drones from Digital Harvest with the help of Business Oregon. Digital Harvest also donated a ground control system and four Piccolo autopilots – which are integrated into all four of the drones.

The Leptron Avenger helicopter has a flight time of 20 minutes when using batteries and 2 hours when using a fuel engine. The drone can fly in up to 40 mile-per-hour winds and has a maximum flight altitude of 12,000 feet (though that would obviously require an FAA waiver and some serious airspace research). It can be equipped with camera turrets and a variety of sensor packages, including for video, FLIR, night vision, Search and Rescue operations, and LIDAR.

The Martin UAV Superbat drone can fly 100 kilometers (~62 miles) and carry a payload of up to eight pounds. It has a flight speed of 47 knots (~54 miles per hour), can reach 90 knots (~103 miles per hour) when required, and is able to fly in winds of 20 knots (~23 miles per hour).

Precision agriculture

Digital Harvest uses drones and other technology to solve problems in the agriculture industry with a heavy focus on sugarcane data science and field-level predictive yield estimation. The college provides drone courses focused on the agricultural industry but hopes to provide a broader drone course in the future, thanks to the donation.

Wade Muller, Dean of Career-Technical & Community Education at Blue Mountain Community College had this to say:

“This donation from Digital Harvest raises the bar for the development of our UAS program. The use of these drones will allow our students to receive relevant and valuable hands-on training to prepare them for a career in agriculture, UAS operations and other in-demand regional opportunities. We are so appreciative to Digital Harvest and Business Oregon for partnering with the College to support our students in such a generous manner.”

Photo: Jorge Salvador

