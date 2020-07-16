Parrot partners with WISeKey to further secure its drones

Parrot recently announced its ANAFI USA drone focused on the US Army and data security-sensitive companies. Today Parrot partnered with WISeKey to further secure its drones and the data they produce by utilizing WISeKey’s digital security technologies.

After a few busy weeks at Parrot with the launch of the ANAFI USA and various strategic partnerships, Parrot has partnered with WISeKey, a cybersecurity company using blockchain, AI, and IoT to make the digital world more secure.

The integration of WISeKey’s technology into Parrot’s ANAFI drones will guarantee recorded data from flights will stay in the hands of the operator. The drones will use WISeKey’s VaultlC4xx secure elements which forces a secure connection to be made between the drone and the controller along with securing the firmware to ensure the drone cannot be tampered with while in storage or in transit.

The VaultlC4xx secure elements have been certified by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) following the globally recognized security level, FIPS140-2 Level 3 standard.

Victor Vuillard, Chief Security Officer/CTO Cybersecurity of Parrot had the following to say on the partnership.

“As drone use continues to climb exponentially within the professional sector, Parrot understands the immense need for cutting edge cybersecurity standards and capabilities to ensure the ongoing protection of valuable data. Our partnership with WISeKey will further secure our ANAFI drones’ infrastructure, redefine modern drone security, and deliver peace of mind to our professional users.”

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO also shared the following in relation to the partnership with Parrot.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Parrot as we continue our company’s mission to secure digital identity, firmware and sensitive data, and extend the applications of our technologies into new markets and growing industries across the globe. Drones are increasingly used for sensitive operations thus remain a key target of bad actors. Through the powerful ANAFI drone platform, we look forward to driving a stronger future for drone cybersecurity.”

The two companies were so excited about the news, they took it to the famous Times Square to share it with passers-by in New York.

Photo: Carlos Creus Moreira

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos