Aerodyne and Celcom to explore drone tech in the 4th industrial revolution

Aerodyne Group and Celcom Axiata Berhad have joined forces to explore the development of drone technology in the current fourth industrial revolution. The two will explore the use of drone technology, focusing on urban and agriculture issues.

The two companies will work together to leverage their strengths in telecommunications technology, including automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and 5G technology to bring innovative drone-focused solutions to market.

The partnership will also allow Celcom to expand its B2B offerings within its own ecosystem as well as allowing Aerodyne to provide its own drone solutions that will be powered by Celcom’s network infrastructure.

Aerodyne and its partners will also have the opportunity to be a part of Celcom‘s Center of Digital Excellence’s (CODE) upcoming initiatives that focus on the research and development of telecommunication technologies and possible use cases.

Idham Nawawi, chief executive officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, said:

The affiliation with local technology companies such as Aerodyne is a part of Celcom’s strategy toward stronger digital advocacy to aspiring local digital and technology entrepreneurs. This initiative is also a continuation to the support provided by Axiata Digital Fund (ADIF), through its investment on Aerodyne previously. We hope to develop more similar collaborations to continuously inspire Malaysian technology entrepreneurs and startups into faster adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and AI solutions, and at the same time contribute to the building of an inclusive local digital ecosystem.

Aerodyne Group’s founder and group chief executive officer, Kamarul A. Muhamed, said:

We are excited about this proposed strategic partnership, with Celcom as our preferred connectivity provider to jointly explore and develop smart solutions using drones by leveraging on 5G technology. This will enable drones to transmit high- definition footage in real-time. 5G’s millisecond latency and data speeds of up to 100 times faster than 4G allows drones to transmit high-quality footage and data to operators on the ground.

Photo: Aerodyne

