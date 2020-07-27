AirHub’s new app makes managing drone fleets easy

AirHub has released an update to its drone management app aimed at professional drone pilots managing their drone fleets with ease. The new update to the app allows pilots to register incidents, record maintenance activities and show different map layers.

The new update is available for Android and iOS right now but does require a paid subscription to access the full feature set, including drawing up checklists and managing teams.

New features

The new update allows users to report an incident, accident or hazard right from the app with the ability to add a short description of the incident along with photos, flight phase, and the status of the incident.

You are now able to toggle between different map layers when in the app just like you can in Google Maps. The new app update allows for easy maintenance, an extensive library to keep track of your equipment, auto logs for both batteries and drones, and improved team management.

The app

The AirHub app allows pilots to plan flights with the ability to view airspace restrictions and regulations, weather conditions, manage team members, and add notes and documents to missions for future reference. The app also allows you to fly DJI drones right from the app without the need for any extra setup.

While in flight, the app allows managers and air traffic control to track your drone fleet with real-time data using ControlHub and AirHub’s U-Space unmanned traffic management dashboard. Once the flights are over, all flight data is automatically logged and accessible in a digital logbook. This allows for a comprehensive overview of all your assets and keeps track of drone maintenance.

AirHub

AirHub develops software and mobile apps for drones and carries out consultancy work for organizations in the world of drones. AirHub also provides training and support to get companies new in the drone world to get in-house pilots trained and ready to fly.

Photo: AirHub

