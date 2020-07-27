AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2020 goes virtual due to COVID-19

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) announced that AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2020 will be online only this year due to COVID-19. This year’s fully interactive event will go from October 5-8.

XPONENTIAL 2020 was originally supposed to take place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on May 4-7 but was postponed to October 5-8 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. AUVSI has now decided to take the event fully online to ensure the health and safety of the attendees.

XPONENTIAL 2020 is the largest unmanned and autonomous event that allows you to get up close with the latest technology, product concepts, and information you need to give your company an edge.

Previously the event has had attendees from AT&T, Australian Army, FAA, General Electric, New Zealand Defence Force, Rio Tinto, T-Mobile, US Air Force, US Army, and various other US government departments. The event covers the following areas: energy, transportation, construction, defense, communications, and more.

Registration is not currently open, but it is expected to be real soon. You can sign up to receive updates on the event and when registration is open via this link.

Brian Wynne, president and CEO of AUVSI had the following to say on the news of the event going virtual:

For decades, the unmanned systems industry has reshaped critical missions and business operations by meeting challenges head-on with innovation and resolve. Our commitment to supporting the unmanned systems community remains unwavering, so amidst the current global health crisis we, too, must adapt to fulfill that mission. While we are disappointed to not be convening in person this year, the health and safety of XPONENTIAL exhibitors and attendees is our utmost priority. It may not look like the XPONENTIAL we are used to, but we look forward to offering attendees the opportunity to virtually network, learn from and collaborate with one another just as they have in years past.

