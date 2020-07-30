DJI Osmo Mobile 4 hits the FCC test bench one year after OM3

DJI‘s next mobile phone gimbal, the Osmo Mobile 4 has hit the FCC test bench exactly one year after the Osmo Mobile 3 did suggesting the new gimbal will come out later this year. The listing for the Osmo Mobile 4 only shows the label and label location.

A new listing from DJI’s gimbal arm, SZ DJI Osmo Technology Co.,Ltd, has had its latest product added to the database suggesting the Osmo Mobile 4 will likely release alongside the long-awaited Mavic 3 series.

What we can tell

Taking a look at the label we can see that the Osmo Mobile 4 will feature a 2450mAh 7.2V battery, the exact same rating as the Osmo Mobile 3 suggesting it will feature the same or similar 18650 cell battery. The model number for the OM4 is OK100 changing from the OM3’s OF100 model number.

DJI Osmo Mobile 4 label

Now looking at the area where the label will go on the device. We can see DJI has opted to place the label on the rear gimbal arm that controls the side-to-side rotation of the gimbal. From this, we can see the design of the arm, and likely the rest of the Osmo Mobile 4 will be very similar to the Osmo Mobile 3. The label location on the OM4 has changed from the OM3 which had its label located on the side of the phone holder.

DJI Osmo Mobile 4 label location

Release date

The exact release of the Osmo Mobile 4 is unknown but we do know when the internal and external images of the gimbal will release on the FCC database, May 1st, 2021. This date suggests the gimbal will likely be released this year alongside the Mavic 3 series. I’m thinking around the end of Q3 and the beginning of Q4.

Are you excited to see the Osmo Mobile 4 released? Are you thinking of getting a mobile gimbal? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

Photo: FCC

