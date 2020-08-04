DJI launches RoboMaster EP Core educational STEAM robot

DJI has just launched the RoboMaster EP Core ground-based robot with a heavy focus on STEAM education in a classroom environment. The new robot marks DJI’s continuing efforts to push STEAM education into school curriculums.

The RoboMaster EP Core is DJI’s third STEAM product after the RoboMaster S1 and Ryze Tello.

DJI built the RoboMaster EP Core to help teachers to teach STEAM in a fun and engaging manner, allowing students to get hands-on by building and later tinkering with the hardware and software that powers the RoboMaster EP Core.

Jianrong Gao, Head of DJI Education said:

“The RoboMaster EP Core was designed with both the experiences of instructor and student in mind to ensure engagement around STEAM subjects, including artificial intelligence, robotics, programming, and other cutting-edge science and technology. We also look forward to working with institutions and curriculum partners to develop local content to enable students to further explore practical and innovative applications for the future.”

RoboMaster EP Core comes equipped with a robotic arm that can pick up and move objects around in conjunction with the FPV-style camera mounted on it. The camera can also be for image recognition, allowing you to create vision-specific code that tells the robot to only pick up an object if it matches X.

Just like the RoboMaster S1, the EP is open source and can be controlled with many of the popular micro-controllers, such as Arduino and is compatible with Lego blocks. The RoboMaster EP comes with extra ports allowing it to be connected with up to 39 programmable components, first-party or third. You can also program the robot using Scratch and Python.



The RoboMaster EP is packed with AI capability, to allow students to train the robot to recognize lines, vision markers, claps, gestures, people, and other robots. The robot can also collect its own data and use it in deep learning practices, model training, and scene recognition. You can also pick up an infrared depth sensor to make your own self-driving car with obstacle avoidance.

Gao followed up with:

“At DJI Education, we strive to be at the forefront of education innovation. It’s important for us to invest in the next generation of tech innovators by working with the education sector to provide the latest technology and tools to enrich STEAM learning.”

As the RoboMaster EP is heavily focused on the education industry, the company has created an accompanying guidebook for teachers to refer to, allowing them to easily define goals for the students along with additional information on the robot. A community is also available where teachers can connect with each other and share ideas.

The DJI RoboMaster is available right now via an order form on DJI’s Store as well as DJI Education authorized dealers. You are also able to download the DJI RoboMaster EP Core Competition Kit which gives you access to a database of rules and instructions, allowing teachers to stage competitions and realistic scenarios that similar technology is used in rescue operations.

