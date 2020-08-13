DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo: What it’ll likely include

Mavic 3 is the next drone to come out from DJI, and it’s expected to have a Fly More Combo as well. But what will be in it? All DJI drones for the last few years have come with a Fly More option with additional accessories to keep you in the air longer and enhance your experience.

The DJI Fly More Combo has been an extra option that allows you to save money on accessories and improve your footage and experience when you take your first flight. It’s a no-brainer that DJI will offer a Fly More Combo option for the DJI Mavic 3 series and possibly throw in something we’ve never seen before.

What will be included?

There is a lot that we do know will be included in the DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo by taking a look at previous combos to see what the main accessories are. The first one we know is two extra batteries, an extra three pairs of propellers, a battery charging hub, and a case of some sort.

As DJI got rid of the car charger with the Mavic Air 2, I would like to see that come back, as it’s especially useful to have when on the road. I’d also like to see the ND filters make another appearance, along with a hard shell case that is able to fit the content of the combo, an extra battery, and a few other accessories.

Here’s a list of what we expect to see:

2 batteries

Battery charging hub

3 pairs of propellers

Battery to power bank adapter

ND filter set (ND16/64/256)

Hard shell case

What do you want to see?

The Mavic Air 2 DJI included ND filters for the first time in the Fly More Combo, allowing customers to get better footage right off the bat. What would you like to see DJI include with the Mavic 3? What new accessories would you like to see? Be sure to answer the poll below to have your say.

Photo: DJI (edited) & LEKUFEE

