Iris Automation, Avidrone Aerospace to provide BVLOS flights

Avidrone Aerospace has chosen Iris Automation to be its detect and avoid (DAA) provider, allowing for safer beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights. The partnership will allow Avidrone Aerospace’s customers to take advantage of BVLOS drone flights.

Iris Automation’s Casia detect and avoid (DAA) solution is the first to be implemented onboard the drone and enables companies to deliver goods via drone safely as the drone won’t crash into other aircraft.

The Casia system detects other aircraft flying nearby and classifies them using computer vision algorithms. The system then uses this data to figure out what the drone’s next move should be. If the system decides it’s a threat, the pilot is notified and gains control of the drone to maneuver the drone out of danger.

Avidrone’s 210TL drone is a full automated dual rotor drone with a maximum payload capacity of 25 kg (55 pounds) and a max range of 120 km (74 miles). It has a top speed of 100 km/h and an endurance of 1.3 hours. The 210TL uses Avidrone’s G4 autopilot system, allowing pilots to easily plan flights and keep flight data secure all through an easy-to-use interface.

Right now, Avidrone Aerospace’s drone platforms has Iris Automation’s Casia detect and avoid system, giving its customers an all-in-one product that delivers on safe BVLOS operations and efficient deliveries.

Scott Gray, CEO of Avidrone Aerospace, said:

Combining the capabilities of Avidrone and Iris Automation brings a new range of advanced DAA delivery operations that the industry is demanding. This partnership further removes red tape to a host of new commercial operations desiring the full BVLOS capabilities that our tandem rotor, heavy-lift drones are specifically designed for.

Photo: Avidrone Aerospace

