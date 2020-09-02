Drone Delivery Canada completes critical tests for Condor drone

Drone Delivery Canada has successfully tested the critical system for its Condor delivery drone that keeps it safe in the sky. The company plans to complete more testing in Q4 2020 and hope to have it flying commercially soon after.

The latest round of testing by Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) was for the triple-redundant communications system (satellite, cellular, 900MHz RF), triple-redundant navigational guidance system, triple-redundant autopilot system, and the remote monitoring capabilities from the ground.

Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC said:

“We are very pleased with the ongoing successful testing results of the Condor. By the end of 2020, we also expect to have testing on the Robin XL completed. The Sparrow, Robin XL, and Condor all have unique use-case applications based on range and payload capabilities, and we are excited to have all three coming to market. Pre-selling efforts are underway and the market response has been very favorable in Canada and internationally. We continue to be a leader in the industry with our advanced, proven solution”.

The Condor is the company’s largest drone with a maximum take-off weight of 476 kg and a maximum payload weight of 180 kg. The drone is capable of flying at a maximum speed of 120 kph and has a maximum flight range of 200 km. Condor uses a two-stroke gasoline engine to spin its two rotors while navigating using a GPS-based system.

You can watch a quick teaser video of the Condor drone before the company begins to share more videos of the drone in action.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada’s first US patent, which was granted in July 2019, focuses on the company’s “Flyte” management software and its drone delivery technology and processes.

DDC currently offers depot-to-depot deliveries for companies that are looking to transport goods from one warehouse to another or to other company’s locations without the need for ground deliveries. DDC also provides companies with depot-to-consumer drone delivery, providing deliveries for food, retail goods, service parts, and emergency roadside assistance.

In November 2017, DDC partnered with Moose Cree First Nation to bring drone deliveries to the rural community, allowing those living there to have their goods, such as mail, food, and medical supplies, delivered by drone. Moose Cree is located 20 km south of James Bay, Ontario, on an island in the middle of the Moose River, making drones a great delivery method.

Photo: Drone Delivery Canada

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos