CES 2021 shifts its digital event to new dates, January 11-14

CES has announced its 2021 digital event will be moved from January 6-9th to January 11-14th with the reason behind the move not shared publicly. Earlier in the year, CES announced it would transition to an online-only experience as a result of the global pandemic.

Now that CES 2021 has been moved to January 11-14th, we know the schedule for each of the days, which you can see below:

January 11: Exclusive media-only access

Exclusive media-only access January 12: Exhibitor showcase and conference programming

Exhibitor showcase and conference programming January 13: Exhibitor showcase and conference programming

Exhibitor showcase and conference programming January 14: Conference programming

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA shared the following on the announcement of CES 2021.

“Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it’s just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person. Technology helps us all work, learn and connect during the pandemic – and that innovation will also help us reimagine CES 2021 and bring together the tech community in a meaningful way. By shifting to an all-digital platform for 2021, we can deliver a unique experience that helps our exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences.”

CES’ new online edition will allow for a highly personalized experience in the form of keynotes, conferences, product showcases, meetings, and time to network with others in the industry.

Keynotes and conferences. Now you’ll have a front-row seat for groundbreaking announcements and insights from the world’s tech leaders completely online.

Now you’ll have a front-row seat for groundbreaking announcements and insights from the world’s tech leaders completely online. Product showcase. With this digital evolution of the CES show floor, you’ll be able to explore products and services, based on your interests and business, through dynamic product showcases or live demos.

With this digital evolution of the CES show floor, you’ll be able to explore products and services, based on your interests and business, through dynamic product showcases or live demos. Meetings and networking. You’ll be able to engage with the brands, thought leaders, and business connections you care about with live interactions, meetups, or roundtable discussions.

COVID-19 & shows

COVID-19 has caused most of this year’s shows to be canceled, moved online, or delayed to ensure the safety of event-goers and exhibitors. AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2020, DJI AirWorks, FAA UAS Symposium, Commercial UAV Expo: Americas, Unmanned Systems Canada – Systèmes Télécommandés Canada, and InterDrone are just a few of the shows that have been moved online or postponed so far.

Along with the drone-related shows, coronavirus has also delayed drone releases and upcoming products with the effects expected to last at least till the end of the year. Zero Zero Robotics announced that it had delayed its V-Coptr Falcon and likely its Hover 2 drone. DJI was unable to put ADS-B units in all Mavic Air 2 units with only North American units coming with it for now. More recently, DJI has also postponed its launch of the upcoming Ronin S2 gimbals that were scheduled to be released this month.

Photo: CES

