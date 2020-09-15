AlarisPro adds new features for improved drone pilot decision making

Unmanned aircraft system (UAS) management provider, AlarisPro has added new features to its platform to allow for improved decision making by drone pilots.

The AlarisPro platform combines advanced monitoring with predictive analytics to keep flights safe while reducing maintenance costs and improving efficiency for drone pilots and manufacturers.

Bob Brock, director of aviation for the state of Kansas shared:

UAS fleet management data is critical to forecasting equipment and resource failures and ensuring timely mission accomplishment. The AlarisPro fleet management software multiplies our effectiveness by providing immediate access to the health of our entire UAS fleet across the state.

The new features enterprise features include:

New Project Management Module : The new module allows users to create and track projects, and assign pilots and UAS to specific projects and events across an organization.

: The new module allows users to create and track projects, and assign pilots and UAS to specific projects and events across an organization. Tier II Reporting : Organizations with large UAS programs and multiple AlarisPro accounts can now create a master Tier II account to view projects, flights, and maintenance initiatives that are managed locally. Tier-II accounts include comprehensive reporting functionality.

: Organizations with large UAS programs and multiple AlarisPro accounts can now create a master Tier II account to view projects, flights, and maintenance initiatives that are managed locally. Tier-II accounts include comprehensive reporting functionality. Extension of Component Replacement Times : Not all systems are put to the same operational use. To accommodate this, AlarisPro users can now extend the suggested interval for maintenance or replacement of UAS components providing greater flexibility for UAS operators based on varying equipment usage.

: Not all systems are put to the same operational use. To accommodate this, AlarisPro users can now extend the suggested interval for maintenance or replacement of UAS components providing greater flexibility for UAS operators based on varying equipment usage. AlarisPro exceeds the FAA’s requirements for Continuous Analysis and Surveillance System (CASS) maintenance recordkeeping. AlarisPro’s focus on detailed maintenance documentation now exceeds these requirements – an important metric for organizations interested in achieving Part 135 certification.

On top of the above features, AlarisPro has also added some features for pilots to make data easier to get to and even more actionable.

Improved User Interface (UI): The new UI incorporates enhanced data visualization, a more user-friendly dashboard, and a fully-responsive design to improve the user experience on mobile devices.

The new UI incorporates enhanced data visualization, a more user-friendly dashboard, and a fully-responsive design to improve the user experience on mobile devices. Updated mobile app with mapping function: The mobile app now offers a mapping function that aids clients working in the field or in remote locations supporting utility or agricultural surveys, Search and Rescue (SAR), or emergency response missions.

Anthony Pucciarella, president of AlarisPro finished with:

“As a pilot myself, I know how important it is for UAS operators to have the information they need to prevent unnecessary downtime and minimize catastrophic damage to equipment and payloads. These new features give operators and company leadership the data they need to make necessary operational decisions, allocate staff and equipment accordingly, and accurately forecast preventative maintenance needs regardless of how big or dispersed an organization is.”

Photo: AlarisPro

