The Buzz: Skydio CEO Adam Bry on AI, automation, and Blue sUAS

- Oct. 16th 2020 1:12 pm ET

Exclusive
On our latest edition of The Buzz podcast, we’re delighted to spend some time with Skydio CEO Adam Bry. Despite the pandemic, it’s been a great year for Skydio. Listen as DroneDJ senior editor and chief writer Scott Simmie takes a deep dive with Adam about his US-based drone company. It’s a great discussion and includes a look at the recently announced Blue sUAS list that recommends Skydio’s X2 drone for government and military purchasers.

Join Skydio CEO Adam Bry in conversation with DroneDJ’s Scott Simmie

