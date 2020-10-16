The Buzz: Skydio CEO Adam Bry on AI, automation, and Blue sUAS

On our latest edition of The Buzz podcast, we’re delighted to spend some time with Skydio CEO Adam Bry. Despite the pandemic, it’s been a great year for Skydio. Listen as DroneDJ senior editor and chief writer Scott Simmie takes a deep dive with Adam about his US-based drone company. It’s a great discussion and includes a look at the recently announced Blue sUAS list that recommends Skydio’s X2 drone for government and military purchasers.

Join Skydio CEO Adam Bry in conversation with DroneDJ’s Scott Simmie

