Futuristic ambulance concept uses a drone to clear the way

A futuristic ambulance design concept by a design duo at the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts uses a drone to clear the way of anyone or thing. The ambulance forgoes the usual design for a futuristic autonomous design with a built-in drone.

The futuristic ambulance was created by Roman Ignatowski and Maja Bryniarska back in 2018 for the pair’s second-year summer semester project.

The pair wanted to create an ambulance that enhances comfort and safety for patients. The ambulance was created to seamlessly fit into busy cities and narrow streets. The drone is used to clear the path for the ambulance in traffic jams.

Ignatowski and Bryniarska found some of the problems current ambulances faced by looking over an ambulance and watched how they are dispatched. This is what they found:

Too loud inside

Current ambulances are converted from small-transport vans, compromising on price and comfortability

Current ambulances are too long, around six meters

The driver is separated from the patient

Issues connecting with the dispatcher

Patients can only be accessed from one side and the rear.

Sketch of the futuristic ambulance

The ambulance features a solar panel on the top with a compartment for the drone. It has a hydraulic suspension system that makes the ride much smoother and avoids sharp movements that could unsettle the patient. The wheels can rotate 90 degrees to maneuver better in tight spots and act as a signal for pedestrians when crossing the road.

The team even went to the effort of creating a scaled-down version of the ambulance with the help of clay, along with a person made out of foam. The ambulance features a modular design that can fit up to two patient beds with the surrounding walls and doors covered in screens that show the patient’s information and vitals. Up to three paramedics can fit into the ambulance with two looking over the patient and one looking over the ambulance and making sure it’s driving correctly.

Photo: Roman Ignatowski & Maja Bryniarska

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos