Ohio Drone, T-Mobile to bring live-streaming tech to drones

Ohio Drone has partnered with T-Mobile under AMITOLA LLC to bring live-streaming capabilities to drones via T-Mobile’s 5G network. Before the T-Mobile partnership, Ohio Drone partnered with SaaS company Rawhide Intel Services to commercialize a live-streaming platform for drone operators called Streaming Revolution.

The company hopes to have 100,000 accounts running within the first year of business once it goes live in January 2021. The live-streaming platform will first be available to government and enterprise users, with consumers gaining access by Q4 2021.

Ohio Drone’s CEO, Rob Charvat shared:

“We started using live-streaming technology to optimize our field operations in 2018. With the evolution of the industry, we’ve seen how in-demand a solution like ours is for field operators and anyone needing a live-streaming system capable of high data performance. Streaming Revolution is that system and we are so excited to partner with T-Mobile as the connectivity provider for their incredible network and reliability and Hyperion as the technology partner for all our IoT needs.”

Hyperion Partners has also been working with the two companies, providing support for integrating technology that will make the newest series of Ohio Drones’ Avarii and Versa drones SIM compatible with satellite back-up for ‘out-of-the-box’ BVLOS lost-link mitigation, Remote ID, and live-streaming.

Hyperion’s Director of Channel Sales, John Morgantini followed with:

“Hyperion has seen an explosion of private and public sector need in the drone industry. We are excited to help bring Ohio Drone’s secure, turn-key drone streaming solutions (Streaming Revolution through AMITOLA, LLC) to market on the T-Mobile network.”

Along with being a live-streaming platform for drones, an internally developed asset management platform is scheduled to launch in November 2021, allowing operators to fly within the Remote ID and BVLOS requirements. A drone equipped with Ohio Drones’ live-streaming system is capable of outputting a Remote ID signal via a satellite and advanced router technology.

The system will also allow beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights to be made safer with risk mitigation, networking connectivity, and remote tower capabilities that know where all active drones are.

