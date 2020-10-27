Elevate your skills with a drone Masterclass

Five weeks ago, we introduced you to a Belgian drone pilot/photographer named Johan Vandenhecke. We were impressed by Johan’s skills, which he is sharing in a new Drone Adventurer “Masterclass” course. Now, there’s more news from Johan.

There’s no doubt Johan has a great eye. His images many from exotic locations really tend to pop. When you look at his portfolio, it’s almost difficult to believe he purchased his first drone in 2018. But then you realize: Johan pushed himself to always be better. It wasn’t good enough to get an OK shot, it had to be an excellent shot. And it wasn’t enough to pull it straight from the camera and post it on social media. The final image had to be cropped and enhanced to really highlight what had been captured. In short, he knows what he’s doing. And we’re not the only ones to hold that opinion.

Recently, Johan’s work was recognized elsewhere. The Aerial Photography Awards 2020 were just announced, and Johan was named winner of the Abstract category for this amazing shot from above Colombia’s Tatacoa desert at sunset:

Gorgeous: A Colombian desert at sunset

Drone “Masterclass”

Johan has pulled together his skills — and he has many to offer — in a new online Masterclass. We wrote extensively about his course, and his background, here. You can also check out his Instagram feed here.

A deal for DroneDJ readers

To celebrate his win and get some new students in the door, Johan is now offering a discount to DroneDJ readers on his Drone Adventurer Masterclass. Before we get there, meet Johan:

Meet Johan: Drone Adventurer

And have a look at what he’s offering:

From Johan’s home page…

Check it out

You can get more details on Johan’s website here. And the discount? For one week only, students coming from this site will receive the course for $199 instead of $299. That’s one-third off the regular price, and a pretty great deal in our books. All you have to do is register using this link or apply “DRONEDJ100” at checkout.

