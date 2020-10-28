Another DJI Mini 2 unboxing video!

Well, it had to happen. If one person can walk into a Best Buy in the US and purchase a DJI Mini 2 prior to the official release date…someone else can do the same. And if one person can shoot and post an unboxing video, so can that second person. I think you see where we’re headed here…

So, the Mini 2 has not been officially released. But if you’re a retailer, and especially a big retailer, there aren’t likely to be very serious sanctions if you break the rules a bit. Yes, maybe a slap on the wrist. But it’s not like DJI is going to pull its line from such a prominent retailer as Best Buy. That’s where the first person who unboxed picked up his Mini 2 (note that DJI has dropped “Mavic” from the product name). And so, despite all of the hard work DJI puts into keeping its products under wrap until the release date, the world (or at least the part of the world that cares) has already seen the new Mini 2.

And yes, it’s pretty cool.

Features

If you caught our story from earlier this week, you’ll already know that the new Mini 2 can fly for 31 minutes on a single battery. You’ll know it has more powerful motors and can handle its own in higher winds than its predecessors. You’ll know it has 4K video – something many had really been hoping for. It also upgrades the remote to what appears to be the same as the Mavic Air 2, which is great.

As for everything else? You’ll soon find out. And it starts off with YouTube user Roli Lerma’s memorable greeting: “What’s up, drone nerds?” Here ya go:

“What’s up, drone nerds?!?!?”

The name

You might have noticed that “Mavic” is no longer attached to the name. We’re sorry to see it go, but have noticed lately that DJI has been shortening the names of its products recently. Take the fourth iteration of the Osmo Mobile – now simply the OM 4. Or the latest Ronin gimbals — the RS 2 and the RSC 2. Calling this the Mini 2 would simply be the latest in the trend.

It’s coming…

There are rumblings this product is coming soon – likely the day after the US election. DJI has not confirmed the pricing, nor even whether these fully packaged products are the real deal. (I mean, c’mon, they have to be the real deal.)

DroneDJ will have all the specs, along with links to directly order, the moment DJI officially releases this new product. Stay tuned – lots more DJI Mini news to come!

