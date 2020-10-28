FirePoint hopes to connect drone developers to DoD programs

FirePoint hopes to bridge the gap between drone developers and Department of Defense (DoD) programs with its air cargo industry day. The industry day will allow drone companies to network with one another and gain insight into partnering with the Department of Defense.

The FirePoint Innovations Center at Wichita State University has shared that it will be hosting a free virtual Autonomous Air Cargo Industry Day on November 17th to introduce private and start-up companies with experts in the Department of Defense.

Industry, government, and university participants can sign up right now for free via the FirePoint website.

The event will feature presentations from the DoD autonomous cargo program heads along with Wichita State’s National Institute of Aviation Research (NIAR), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification experts, and representatives from UAS testing facilities.

The event will also see the below speakers share their extensive knowledge on the drone cargo industry and help attendees with questions or issues they are facing.

Marine Logistics Innovation lead Carmine Borrelli shared:

“By 2025, Unmanned Logistics Systems – Air/Joint Tactical Autonomous Aerial Resupply System (JTAARS) will provide a transformational element for the Marine Corps’ Diversified Distribution concept.”

Timothy Vong, CCDC Army Research Laboratory, Tactical UAS Special Projects Lead followed with:

“Autonomous aerial resupply is a strategic and tactical priority for the DoD, enabling the resupply of forwarding operating locations, to ensure combat readiness while keeping our vital equipment and personnel safe. This FirePoint event is a great opportunity for DoD and industry representatives to learn about the technologies being developed that could support this mission, and how we can partner together to quickly get leading-edge UAS technology into service.”

Clint Carrier, Project Manager with FirePoint added:

“One of the biggest challenges in getting the latest technologies into military applications is the disconnect between the needs of DoD programs and the development of new, cutting-edge technology being developed by industry, particularly by smaller, non-traditional partners.”

Steve Cyrus, FirePoint’s Executive Director finished with:

“Our mission at FirePoint, and with this event, is to remove barriers and bring the best technologies to our DoD customers, enabling partnerships that both advance the DoD’s mission and create high-value business opportunities for its industry partners.”

Photo: FirePoint & Unmanned Airspace

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos