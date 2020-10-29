DRL, Genius Sports to bring sports betting to drone racing

The Drone Racing League (DRL) has partnered with Genius Sports to take drone racing betting to the next level over the next few years. This is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships that will see drone racing become the next big sport.

The partnership will begin with the 2020 DRL Allianz World Championship Season tonight.

The two brands will work together to create a league-approved drone racing betting product in the US that will allow fans to bet on their favorite racers and win a little cash at the same time.

To make the experience even better, real-time DRL data will be sent over to the platform to make it even more immersive and eventually allow fans from around the world to bet on the sport.

DRL president Rachel Jacobson said:

Fans all over the world love the Drone Racing League — and now, through our incredible new partnership with Genius Sports, they’ll soon get to bet on it too. With our minute-long races packed with stats around speed, crashes, and competition, professional drone racing is on the fast track to be the best sport to bet on.

Genius Sports also provides sports data, data management, and integrity services to the NBA, NASCAR, and the English Premier League.

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke followed with:

The Drone Racing League is all about delivering real-time, data-driven content to highly engaged fans worldwide. Their core aims align closely with our own, making this the ideal partnership to unleash DRL’s fantastic product with our global network of sportsbooks and their customers.

2020 DRL Allianz World Championship

The DRL Championship begins tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, Twitter, and Facebook Watch. The 2020 season takes place on the DRL SIM, with the pilots flying the custom-built Racer4 drones. The season will be broadcast to 50 countries on NBC, NBCSN, Twitter, Facebook Watch, Sky Sports, ProSieben, Groupe AB, Youku, and Weibo this fall.

Photo: Drone Racing League

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos