DJI releases the Agras T20 with a 20L tank, 360-degree radar

DJI has just released the DJI Agras T20 to the world with a 20-liter tank, improved spraying capabilities, and an omnidirectional radar for 360-degree scans. Last month we saw the T20 hit the FCC database along with the omnidirectional radar.

DJI announced its latest agriculture drone on its Twitter account with no more than a video with a few of the key specs mentioned in it. The Agras T20 appears to be offered in some Asian markets already but with a slightly different feature set.

The Agras T20 is capable of carrying up to 20 liters of liquid in its tank and can spray up to 12 hectares per hour. The T20 is equipped with four-channel electromagnetic flow control to adjust each nozzle’s flow rate independently.

The omnidirectional digital radar allows the drone to re-create the environment around it, allowing it to know where the obstacles are and avoid them autonomously, even with poor visibility. The drone is also equipped with a spotlight to see the ground below.

Agras T20 comes with the same controller that was released with the Matrice 300 RTK. The controller is equipped with an ultra-bright display and an external battery pack that allows you to swap it out while in operation. The controller also has a 4G SIM card and an optional RTK dongle to ensure you never lose connection, and the location is accurate.

DJI has also equipped the T20 with a spreading system that allows it to disperse fertilizers, seeds, and food for fish and shrimps used in paddy farming at a rate of up to 10 kilograms per minute. The drone comes with an IP67 rating, meaning you can wash it down after use before folding it down for storage.

When used with data collected from the DJI Phantom 4 Multispectral, the DJI Agras T20 can spray varying amounts of liquid down depending on the crop’s growth in different areas, allowing for more efficient spraying.

