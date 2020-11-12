Mavic Air 2 update: multi-drone support, quiet startup, RTH

The DJI Mavic Air 2 has received its latest update, adding a slew of new features to make piloting the drone even easier. The update adds multi-drone support to the controller, quieting down the startup and optimizing various other features of the drone.

Today, DJI published a new update, version 01.00.0460, for its Mavic Air 2 drone to improve the overall user experience. The update has added support for the Mini 2 to the DJI Mavic Air 2‘s controller that allows you to fly both drones with it, but not at the same time, of course.

DJI has also gone ahead and adjusted the default Return To Home altitude to 100 meters, hopefully resulting in fewer people crashing into trees. The update has also optimized the downward-facing sensors by increasing the altitude limit to 30 meters when it is only being used.

When starting up the Mavic Air 2, it has always been fairly loud with the beeping and fan speeding up rapidly. DJI has realized this and has managed to slow down the fan to reduce the overall startup noise. The fan now spins at full speed for a second before slowing down to be just audible.

One more thing DJI has updated on the Mavic Air 2 is the alert in the DJI Fly app that lets you know when the propellers are are unfolded.

The DJI Mavic Air 2 is the latest drone to be released by DJI, with features that include 4k 60fps video, 48MP photos, ActiveTrack 3.0, and HDR photos and video. The DJI Mavic Air 2 has a maximum flight time of 34 minutes and can fly up to 10km away. Be sure to take a look at our Mavic Air 2 coverage below:

Photo: Josh Spires

