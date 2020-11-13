DJI Black Friday sale and giveaway: Mini 2, Mavic Air 2

As a part of DJI’s Black Friday sale, DJI is giving away a few of its products, including the Mini 2, Mavic Air 2, and Pocket 2, to seven lucky people. DJI is also offering some pretty good deals with up to 46% off and more value when trading in your old gear with DJI Trade Up.

Earlier this month, we shared that DJI will be hosting a range of deals and giveaways on its online store. It appears DJI took down the section of the website, but it is now back online!

Black Friday giveaway

Thanks to DJI, Christmas will come every for several fortunate people. In celebration of Black Friday, DJI will be giving away prizes over seven days from November 13-19. All you have to do to enter is subscribe to DJI’s newsletter and share it on Facebook or Twitter.

Starting today, you will have the chance to win some awesome DJI products, including some of the latest. You can check out the list of products below:

If you head over to the DJI Black Friday page right now, you can get free shipping on any product. You also had the chance to get the DJI Select Membership at 100% off, but it is no longer available.

Free accessories

For customers in North America, you can get some free accessories to go along with your new Mavic Mini or Mavic Air 2, standalone, or fly more combo. For the first 700 customers, both products combined, you will receive a free canvas bag in which to store your drone.

If you purchase the Osmo Mobile 3 or newly released OM 4 and are one of the first 700 customers, you will receive a free DROBOTS fridge magnet. This starts on November 20 alongside the Black Friday savings.

Black Friday savings

If you weren’t so lucky to win any of the products above or get to the coupon codes, you could still get up to 46% off some of the latest DJI products from November 20-30. The products included in the sale are listed below:

DJI Mini 2

DJI Pocket 2

DJI OM 4

DJI RS 2

DJI RSC 2

DJI Mavic Mini

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI Mavic 2 series

DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0

DJI Osmo Action

DJI Smart Controller

DJI FPV Experience Combo

DJI Robomaster S1

On top of the discounts, you can also get an extra 20% in DJI credit when you trade in your old gear with DJI’s Trade Up program. This special runs from November 14-27.

