The Buzz: Andy Shen of Shen Drones

On this edition of our podcast, we have a great conversation with Andy Shen of Shen Drones. Andy is kind of the Godfather of the ducted CineWhoop. Tune in — and subscribe — as we hear how Andy went from being a photographer… to a drone designer.

Andy Shen: Great drones, great conversation

Andy tells a great story about the satisfaction – and challenges – of designing and selling FPV drones. We’re particularly interested in how Andy developed a very specific ducted design, now used on many copycat drones. But there’s only one Squirt. Andy is the fifth guest on our relatively new podcast, called The Buzz. We’ve been fortunate to have a number of high-level movers and shakers from the drone industry on the show, and encourage you to explore the links below. Of course, the easiest way to keep up on what’s happening is to subscribe to our podcast. We include the links to all the popular podcast providers, so give it a click!

And yes, if you’re not yet ready to commit you can have a listen to any of the podcasts below simply by clicking. First, though, a look at Andy Shen in the wild, piloting a Shen drone while riding an electric skateboard:

The legendary Andy Shen…

The Buzz Archives

Tom Comet of Drone Boy

Tom Comet flies more than drones!

Tom Comet – high-end drone cinematography

Brendan Schulman of DJI

Brendan is *super* knowledgeable on the regulatory front

Brendan is DJI’s VP of Policy and Legal Affairs

Adam Bry of Skydio

Adam Bry in 2018. A *lot* has happened for Skydio since then…

Adam Bry, Skydio’s CEO and Founder

Dave Sharpin of Auterion GS

Dave Sharpin of Auterion, Government Services

Auterion’s Dave Sharpin talks Open Source

How to subscribe

Glad you asked! Check it out right here…

Apple Podcasts

Overcast

Spotify

RSS

Stay Tuned…

It won’t be long before the next episode of The Buzz. So subscribe, or check back… because more sonic goodness is coming soon.

I generally announce any new show on social media, as well as other drone news. You can follow me on Twitter here, and on LinkedIn here.

Thanks!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos