CAL Analytics launches drone safety platform to reduce risk

CAL Analytics has launched its drone safety platform and detects and avoids services to improve the safety of drone flights. The platform results from a collaborative effort between CAL Analytics, ResilienX, TrueWeather Solutions, Kongsberg Geospatial, Kent State University, and Ohio State University.

Late last month, CAL Analytics tested its regional detect and avoid system for drones flying in unmanned traffic management (UTM) environments. Today it has announced that this system has gone live to customers.

Ever since CAL Analytics opened up shop ten years ago, it has been working with drones and learning everything about them. Now that the commercial drone industry has really taken off, the company will continue its work in the area, falling back in its decade-long expertise.

A great benefit of the CAL Analytics service is the lack of onboard systems and sensors needed. This way, all drones will detect and avoid other aircraft in the air without needing to be equipped with additional hardware.

Dr. Sean Calhoun, managing director of CAL Analytics said:

“We’re excited to work directly with the Ohio Federal Research Network, FAA, academia, and our great industry partners to bring together some of the most innovative companies in the industry to tackle operational safety in UTM. Validating a contingency management approach is a critical, but often overlooked step to achieve routine commercial drone operations.”

The system also integrates with UAS service suppliers (USS) to receive real-time data from the drone and send it to the detect and avoid system. This allows the system to automatically command the drone where it should go to avoid a collision. CAL Analytics has been working with AiRXOS to help with the development of the automation system.

The FAA’s ACAS sXu software aims to protect all aircraft in the air, no matter what platform it uses or the type of aircraft. The software solution has also been chosen as it’s much more effective than having to equip all aircraft with hardware which allows the system to scale quickly.

Calhoun went on to say:

“Additionally, our Detect and Avoid (DAA) service, powered by the FAA’s Airborne Collision Avoidance System sXu software, enables the drone/UAS to ‘see and avoid’ by using sensor and guidance technology. Having a DAA solution that does not have to be mounted on the aircraft provides much-needed relief to airborne equipage requirements. It allows for a more extensible and less tightly coupled DAA solution. Until airborne DAA sensors can be matured to the point they provide affordable and reliable surveillance services, this scalable DAA service will provide much-needed protections against airborne hazards for UAS to safely operate beyond visual line-of-sight without ground observers.”

