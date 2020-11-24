Aerodyne acquires stake in Aussie drone company Sensorem

Aerodyne Group has announced it’s acquired a majority stake in Australian drone surveying and inspection company Sensorem. The move will allow Aerodyne to expand its operations in Australia and get its products in more customers’ hands.

Aerodyne expects the new investment to generate meaningful upside for Sensorem, Aerodyne, and clients spanning the Australian minerals, energy, industrial and agricultural sectors.

The current leadership team will continue to lead the company and be shareholders in the company, making the move looks like a way for Aerodyne to get into the Aussie market much quicker.

Aerodyne Group COO, Rossi Jaafar said:

“Aerodyne Group is excited to join forces with Sensorem, which has a strong foundation in key pillars of the Australian economy. We believe there is immense opportunity ahead for our ‘vertikaliti’ solution suite in the Australian market, and we look forward to working with Ed and his team to super-charge the next stage of growth.”

Sensorem is headquartered in Perth, Australia, and is an expert in remote sensing technologies for asset inspections and aerial surveying. The company works in various sectors, including government, authorities, construction, utility, research and development, mining, and agriculture.

As a part of the investment, Sensorem will start providing customers with Aerodyne’s smart drone solutions and data analytics technologies. This includes the company’s ‘vertikaliti’ management solution.

Sensorem Managing Director, Ed Boxall added:

“Recent technological advancements in precision aerial surveying, asset inspection, and data analysis have helped Sensorem enjoy sustained growth in recent years. The next phase of Sensorem’s journey will no doubt benefit from this partnership with the global leader in the field of drone-based enterprise solutions. This will allow us to leverage Aerodyne’s global footprint and economies of scale, ensuring that Sensorem continues to offer an innovative and differentiated value proposition for our clients.”

Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage on the ever-growing Aerodyne Group.

Photo: Aerodyne Group

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos