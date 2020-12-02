Drone Harmony selects Altitude Angel for global map data

Drone mission planning platform Drone Harmony has selected Altitude Angel to provide global map data for the platform. The map data will use the company’s UTM platform to ensure drone missions are safe and stay out of the way of other aircraft.

Drone Harmony is a software company based out of Switzerland and was founded in 2016. The company focuses on building a platform that collects all the data required to make informed decisions regarding assets.

On partnering with Drone Harmony, Richard Ellis, Altitude Angel, chief business officer said:

We’re thrilled to be partnering with Drone Harmony and providing them with the richest UTM data picture, not only for Switzerland but Europe and beyond.

The partnership will see this drone platform updated with the latest airspace data to allow drones to operate in busy airspace without any issues.

Martin Fuchsberger, Drone Harmony, founder and chief executive officer said:

With Altitude Angel, our operators always have up to date UTM information at their fingertips, thereby ensuring safe drone flights. We are excited to continue building on this foundation, adding safety benefits for our customers, such as flight authorization (LAANC) and RemoteID services.

Altitude Angel

The news comes after Altitude Angel announced its Drone Zone, which will be around 8 kilometers (5 miles) in length and 500 meters (0.3 miles) wide with enhanced detect-and-avoid capabilities. The drone zone will be operated and managed by Altitude Angel. It can support fully automated drone flights beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) from any drone manufacturer that complies with a few technical integrations without the need for specialist hardware.

The company also announced a partnership with Sky-Drones that allows its unmanned traffic management (UTM) platform, Pop-Up UTM, to be quickly set up when and where required, removing the need for building ground-based infrastructure. A few months ago, Altitude Angel welcomed its first partner to the program, Spark Mobility, and later added Sugu Drones.

The system will specifically be deployed where a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flight is taking place and removes the need for infrastructure on the ground to be built. Pop-Up UTM also utilizes Inmarsat’s global network of satellites, meaning the system can be deployed worldwide.

GuardianUTM allows software developers and drone manufacturers to access tools and data that are accurate, up-to-date, and relevant to better understand active and past drone missions. The platform helps drone pilots follow local flight rules and avoid mid-air collisions with a dynamic alert system. GuardianUTM also includes data from local air authorities such as altitude restrictions, No-Fly Zones, and NOTAMs to ensure the operation is as safe as possible.

