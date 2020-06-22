Spark Mobility joins Altitude Angel’s partnership program

Spark Mobility is the first company to join Altitude Angel’s partnership program allowing Spark to provide better solutions to its customers. Altitude Angel’s Guardian UTM platform allows drone pilots to complete more complex missions and BVLOS flights.

Altitude Angel’s partnership program, with the first company to join being Spark Mobility, is a worldwide initiative that brings Altitude Angel’s UTM technology to agencies who have connections with regulators, organizations, and enterprises.

Once the new system is fully operational, drone pilots will be able to complete complex flights including ones that go beyond the visual line of sight of the pilot. The system will also allow the local drone economy to be developed safely.

Richard Ellis, Altitude Angel, Chief Business Officer had the following to say on Spark Mobility joining the program and what it means for commercial drone flights in the future.

“Spark Mobility share the same vision as Altitude Angel, we both believe innovative technologies can transform business and lives in a myriad of ways. Opening the skies to integrated commercial drone operations and routine BVLOS flight will bring new opportunities which in turn will drive and develop local ‘drone economies. This is an exciting partnership and I’m very much looking forward to working with Spark Mobility on solutions which will bring immediate benefits to businesses and enterprise organizations across its network.”

The news comes shortly after Altitude Angle announced a partnership with Inmarsat allowing its unmanned traffic management (UTM) platform, Pop-Up UTM to essentially be popped up when and where required, removing the need for ground-based infrastructure to be built.

The system will specifically be deployed where a beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone flight is taking place and removes the need for infrastructure on the ground to be built. Pop-Up UTM also utilizes Inmarsat’s global network of satellites meaning the system can be deployed around the world.

Photo: Altitude Angel

