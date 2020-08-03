Sky-Drones software to be powered by Altitude Angel UTM

Altitude Angel has announced that it will integrate with Sky-Drones’ to enhance its drone management platform, Sky-Drones Cloud. Sky-Drones app will now allow pilots to access unmanned traffic management (UTM) services, ensuring drone flights are made safer with airspace situational awareness.

Sky-Drones creates hardware and software solutions such as flight controllers, ground stations, and communication systems along with its cloud-based software, which will utilize Altitude Angel’s UTM platform.

As a part of the integration, Sky-Drones will offer a pro subscription that will provide the user with a more advanced feature set, including Altitude Angel’s UTM.

On partnering with Sky-Drones, Richard Ellis, Altitude Angel, Chief Business Officer, said:

“By bringing together Altitude Angel’s data-set with its full stack UAV avionics and ground control suite, Sky-Drones will be able to offer drone operators an exceptional tool to allow performance monitoring, mission planning, real-time control and post flight AI analytics.”

Kirill Shilov, Sky-Drones, Chief Executive Officer, added:

“At Sky-Drones we highly priorities and always make efforts to enhance the safety of drone operations. Growing number of drones and more complex mission scenarios require reliable airspace regulator and it’s obvious Altitude Angel is leading this sector. Upcoming integration will that Sky-Drones users will be among the first worldwide able to fly in controlled airspace without the need to switch between drone control and airspace authorization apps.”

Altitude Angel

The news comes after Altitude Angel announced a partnership with Inmarsat that allows its unmanned traffic management (UTM) platform, Pop-Up UTM, to be quickly set up when and where required, removing the need for building ground-based infrastructure. A few weeks ago, Altitude Angel welcomed its first partner to the program, Spark Mobility, and later added Sugu Drones.

The system will specifically be deployed where a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flight is taking place and removes the need for infrastructure on the ground to be built. Pop-Up UTM also utilizes Inmarsat’s global network of satellites, meaning the system can be deployed around the world.

GuardianUTM allows software developers and drone manufacturers to access tools and data that are accurate, up-to-date, and relevant to better understand active and past drone missions. The platform helps drone pilots follow local flight rules and avoid mid-air collisions with a dynamic alert system. GuardianUTM also includes data from local air authorities such as altitude restrictions, No-Fly Zones, and NOTAMs to ensure the operation is as safe as possible.

GuardianUTM O/S allows airports to define rules for the airspace easily to ensure drones and manned aircraft can share airspace in the best way possible. The platform allows pilots to gain access to the airspace and ensures the flights are within the rules. The airport also has direct access to the pilots through the system.

Photo: Altitude Angel

