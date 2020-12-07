DRL SIM receives new 3.7 update: 2020 maps, improvements

The Drone Racing League (DRL) has pushed out a new update for its drone racing simulator, adding new maps, improvements, and new assets. The update has brought the game to version 3.7 and is exciting for those following the current drone racing season.

The update has added the first nine tracks from the current 2020 season, new assets from the current season, and various performance improvements to improve the user experience.

The maps added are marked with hard difficulty and range from 771 meters long to 1.8 kilometers long. The tracks included are Gony, Bridge, California Heights, Miami, Mardi Gras, Detroit, Adventuredome, Lapocalypse, and London.

You can race in the new maps in the solo race, multiplayer, and freestyle modes. DRL has shared that users running OSX may be asked to give disk permissions again. Once doing so, the game will work correctly again. The rest of the maps from the 2020 season will likely be added to the SIM in the new year.

You can also take part in the community tournaments every Sunday at 3 pm and 7 pm EST. If you want to stay up-to-date with all things DRL SIM, you can join the Discord server, where the devs and players are very active.

The DRL SIM

The DRL SIM is the Drone Racing League’s official drone racing and freestyle simulator. The simulator was built and improved upon over the years to get the drones flying as if they were in the real world. The team captured tracking data of drones flying around in real life to get the physics just right and create a database of all the parts in the game to create over 260,000 drone combinations.

The simulator allows you to practice flying for the first time, to fly in an open space as you like, or race against other people online to test your skills. You can even race for a spot in the drone racing league during the DRL SIM tryouts.

Photo: Drone Racing League (DRL)

