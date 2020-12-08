Auterion hires former DJI executive Cynthia Huang

Auterion – the open-source drone software platform we’ve explored on The Buzz – has hired Cynthia Huang, who held a high-profile position at DJI. Huang will be the company’s new VP of Enterprise Business Development.

Auterion is pleased to announce the hiring and prepared a news release. It outlines the role Cynthia Huang will play at the open-source drone software company. We quote it here in its entirety:

One of the drone industry’s top executives and a highly experienced international business leader in the field of emerging technologies, Cynthia joins Auterion from DJI, where she held the role of Director of Business Development since March 2018. Prior to joining DJI, Cynthia spent six and a half years at LT-Deta, including roles as Head of Corporate Venture Capital, COO and Director of Business Development and Strategy. In her new role, Cynthia will lead the go-to-market strategy for Auterion’s suite of enterprise products. Cynthia will partner with enterprise customers in the utility, oil & gas, telco, and mining industries to provide the customization and flexibility available with Auterion’s easy-to-use platform and fast-growing ecosystem of manufacturers and independent software vendors. Cynthia joins Auterion at a critical juncture. The company also announced today that it has received a magnitude of the expected pre-orders for the new, US-made Freefly Systems Astro drone, powered by Auterion. The drone will ship to early access customers in the next couple of weeks. Commenting on her appointment, Cynthia Huang, said: “As drones play a crucial role for enterprises to continue working in these challenging times, Auterion’s founders and I share a common vision of customizable, open systems for every customer. Auterion’s open-source technology combined with its thriving ecosystem offers the kind of flexibility and personalization that customers simply can’t find with any one proprietary company. Auterion is well-positioned to continue its strong growth trajectory and I look forward to introducing its unique value proposition to new enterprise customers.” “We’re excited to have Cynthia join our senior team during a period of significant growth and innovation at Auterion,” said Lorenz Meier, co-founder and CEO of Auterion. “As we look to transform the drone industry with an open-source ecosystem, Cynthia’s extensive expertise in business development will help us deliver cutting-edge drone products like the Astro to our customers so they can work safer and more efficiently.” Auterion News Release

Cynthia Huang. Image supplied by Auterion

About Auterion

Auterion provides enterprise and government with an ecosystem of software-defined drones, payloads, and third party applications within a single easy to use platform based on open-source standards. With 60+ employees across offices in California and Switzerland, Auterion’s global customer base includes GE Aviation, Quantum Systems, Freefly Systems, Avy, and the U.S. Government. Auterion is also backed by investors such as Lakestar, Mosaic Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, and Tectonic Ventures. Learn more at www.auterion.com. Auterion news release

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos