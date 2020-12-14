DHL Express partners with Aerodyne on drone delivery service

DHL Express Malaysia has announced its partnership with the Aerodyne Group to explore the possibilities of commercial delivery drones. As part of the partnership, the two companies will focus on smart logistic solutions for Malaysia’s life sciences and maritime industries.

The two companies also plan on exploring drone deliveries for a wider range of industries within Malaysia to improve efficiency and lessen the impact on the Earth.

Thanks to Aerodyne’s vast knowledge of drones and the data they can provide, it plans to work with DHL to also deliver medical supplies and time-critical goods to vessels traveling in the Malaccan Straits. A service that is even more important in the current state the world is in.

Julian Neo, Managing Director of DHL Express Malaysia and Brunei said:

“The fourth industrial revolution, accented by digital transformation across many industries coupled with the pace of change in the logistics industry, requires constant innovative approaches to meet evolving demand and ensure future-ready supply chains. This is where drones and robotics can play a role. Drone technology has a vital role to play in the future of logistics, especially for businesses in Malaysia. In line with our commitment to digital transformation, we take an active interest in new technologies and their practical applications so that we can support the varied needs of the communities we serve.”

At the beginning of December, DHL was present at the launch of the Iskandar Drone and Robotics Zone officiated by MOSTI Minister Khairy Jamaluddin with Datuk Haji Hasni Bin Haji Mohammad, Menteri Besar Johor, Datuk Khairil Anwar Ahmad, President/CEO, Iskandar Investment Berhad, and Dzuleira Abu Bakar, CEO, Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre in attendance.

This new first of its kind zone in Southeast Asia will allow the drone industry to grow rapidly in a safe space. It will be the base for many drone companies in the area and is expected to bring in around 1,000 high-value jobs by 2025.

Aerodyne Group Founder and Group CEO, Kamarul A Muhamed followed with:

“In tandem with the global rise of drone delivery, our partnership with DHL Express is timely to make this service compliant, as well as technically and commercially viable in Malaysia and beyond. Our proven record in large-scale operations using AI-powered solutions and innovative data analytics enables us to rapidly scale and digitally transform enterprises in all sectors. This collaboration will also heighten our advocacy efforts worldwide for supportive regulations on drone services and spur more breakthroughs in our advanced drone and data tech.”

Photo: Aerodyne Group

