Drone Racing League, DraftKings to offer sports betting

The Drone Racing League (DRL) has announced its latest partnership with sports betting company DraftKings to bring betting to the world of drone racing. The partnership will see DraftKings become the official sports betting partner of DRL.

The partnership will see fans now getting the chance to place bets on their favorite pilots in hopes of getting a little cash in return if they win.

If you live in Colorado, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Tennessee, or West Virginia, you can bet on the Drone Racing League. Work is being done to legalize drone racing betting in other states around the country.

Leading up to the 2020 DRL championship season’s final races, which kicks off January 9, the two companies will host pre-flight shows, where expert sports bettors and elite drone pilots will educate fans on how to participate. This also includes a show beginning tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

DRL president Rachel Jacobson said:

The sky is now the limit for DRL fans to get skin in the game, and we’re thrilled to partner with DraftKings to transform our high-speed race competition into the ultimate sport to bet on. The opportunity for us to elevate our engagement through all forms of gaming and gambling will only increase as mobile betting becomes more adopted across the country.

As a part of the partnership, DraftKings will get exclusive rights to marketing materials. This means its logo can be displayed on race gates, drone stands, and other branded areas you can see during a race. Pre-race wagers and in-race bets will be available for fans wanting to bet on the fast-paced sport.

If you use DraftKings, you might have already seen drone racing introduced onto the platform. This was a free-to-play version to see how fans would react. The 2020 DRL season saw an average of 30% more entries compared to other new sports, totaling 150,000 entries to date.

Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer of DraftKings, followed up with:

DRL is scaling their business as fast as their drone races, and we’re excited to be flying with them given DRL’s thrilling, innovative racing events are perfect for the customized wagering offerings we can create. Our expertise in sports betting combined with DRL’s stats-packed competition will make this a fun and seamless opportunity to engage their avid audience along with tech-savvy, adrenaline-loving sports fans.

Photo: Drone Racing League (DRL)

