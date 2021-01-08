Elsight receives $8.3 million in the latest round of funding

Australian-listed drone startup Elsight has managed to secure $8.3 million in funding during its latest investment round. The money is expected to grow the company’s sales and marketing activities and further develop its Halo connectivity platform.

Elsight has its headquarters in Israel while being listed on the Australian stock exchange. The company has been producing always-connected devices for homeland security organizations, the military, the police, and other public safety groups.

The company’s latest product, Halo, is an always-connected platform that allows its clients to keep track of their drones and other assets 24/7. The system can be easily integrated into any drone and uses a specially developed bonding technology never to lose connection.

Yoav Amitai, CEO of Elsight, said:

We are thrilled to announce this fundraise, and are ready to expand our market reach, enabling the commercial scale of unmanned services around the world. I would like to personally thank all of our existing and new investors and customers for believing in us and our great team of professionals who work tirelessly to create great products and business that solve real-life challenges.

To keep all the data safe, the system splits it up into smaller packets, encrypts each packet, and then uses a VPN to scrabble the addresses. The data is then sent using various technologies (LTE, WIFI, RF, satellite) to make it even harder for it to be stolen. It is then decrypted and combined on the receiving end.

The Halo system is currently used by some of the largest drone companies, including Airobotics, Copter Pix Pro, and Gadfin. The Israeli police and IAI ELTA also use the system. Thanks to the small and lightweight package that doesn’t produce a lot of heat, it can be placed almost anywhere without any issues.

Over the last year or so, Halo has been put through regulatory testing in the US, Singapore, Europe, and Israel to allow it to be used by as many companies as possible. The system is important in the drone world for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights as it is important and always required to have a stable link to the drone in this type of mission.

