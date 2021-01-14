DJI’s 2020 showreel video showcases oustanding drone shots

DJI dropped a new video on YouTube today. It’s not to promote any specific new product, but rather a showreel highlighting some of the most jaw-dropping shots captured during 2020. And yes, as you’d expect, it’s good.

DJI takes its videos seriously. And why wouldn’t it? After all, it’s one of the most effective techniques for reaching consumers and showcasing the technical capabilities of its product line. Today, January 14, DJI dropped its 2020 Showreel. It highlights bits and pieces from the various promo videos created throughout the year into one spectacular mashup. There’s everything here from the RS 2 and RSC 2 camera gimbals through to the Mavic Air 2, Mini 2, OM4 and more.

And yes, there are plenty of drone shots.

DJI’s Showreel video

And so, without further adieu, here you go:

Yes, 2020 was quite a year. And this is quite a showreel…

Is there a deeper message?

Corporations often try to elevate messaging to a level above the products they sell. In this video, DJI uses the hook of what an extraordinary year 2020 was to suggest we are “Stronger Together.” It’s a good sentiment, but ultimately most companies simply produce these as a branding exercise. Plus, the footage all existed; it was just a matter of getting a good editor and producer to pull things together.

That’s not to put DJI down. The quality of this video is superb, and the company also highlighted those who made contributions in the credits and in a paste on the YouTube post.

We recognize some of the names on that list…and look forward to learning about others.

We look forward to DJI’s next video

And we really mean that. Not just because the company makes slick videos, but because – presumably – the next video the company publishes will be about the new FPV drone. Sure, the leaks have been coming fairly regularly, but we’re starting to get impatient (along with everyone else). We want to see the real, reel thing.

