Drone deliveries take off in Latvia for the first time

Drone deliveries have taken off in Latvia for the first time, delivering tablets to seniors to allow them to connect with loved ones. The drone delivery was a result of a partnership between LMT, SPH Engineering, and DPD Latvija.

The flight took place back in December of last year, using a prototype remote-id device attached to the drone along with the well-known UgCS drone platform from SPH Engineering.

To make the flight more than just a test, telecommunications company LMT decided to package up tablets and deliver them via drone to senior care centers. The tablets will allow the seniors to keep in touch with loved ones, read the news, and explore the digital world.

Ingmārs Pūķis, LMT vice president, said:

Using a UAV to deliver parcels is a great example of how technologies serve people. In cooperation with international partners, LMT is actively working towards promoting safer drone flights BVLOS on mobile networks.

The remote-id module on the drone essentially allowed autonomous delivery to take place. The module is equipped with a SIM card that allows the drone to be identified and located in the sky and, more importantly, stay connected to LMT’s network. All of which is required to complete safe beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone flights.

The second part of the flight is the UgCS drone platform that allows the drone’s flight plan and location to be monitored from an easy-to-use dashboard. The software also allows the route to be planned to ensure the safest route is chosen.

Alexey Dobrovolskiy, CTO of SPH Engineering, followed with:

Drone delivery is turning into a new applicable global trend. Within the last few months, we have observed how delivery and mobile market players, both global and local, are joining efforts to introduce delivery solutions with UAVs. We are proud to contribute to the LMT and DPD initiative with UgCS technology and support drone deliveries across Latvia.

Photo: LMT

