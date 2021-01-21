Delivery drone company Volansi has signed a deal with Australia’s largest aerospace material manufacturer to promote Volansi’s drones in Australia and the world. The drones will be promoted to the commercial and defense services markets.

The Memorandum of Understanding (or MoU) will allow Volansi to work with a new company and have direct access to a new market it has not yet had the chance to enter.

Quickstep will get the chance to discuss its manufacturing process a little better with Volansi, to eventually open the possibility of taking advantage of its delivery drones and related parts.

Hannan Parvizian, CEO and cofounder of Volansi, shared:

This is an exciting opportunity for Volansi. This MOU will allow us the opportunity to combine our depth of industry knowledge with Quickstep’s composite component expertise to grow our market presence in Australia as well as the Asia-Pacific region.

Quickstep started as a family business in Perth, Australia, where I’m located, and developed an innovative carbon fiber composite parts production method. This allowed for the end product to be lighter, stronger, time-efficient, and cost-effective. The company now has a manufacturing plant near Sydney’s airport and an R&D facility in Melbourne, Australia.

The company is an approved supplier for Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter and the sole supplier for the composite wing flaps on the military C-130J and commercial LM-100J transport aircraft.

Mark Burgess, CEO of Quickstep, added:

Expanding our presence in the unmanned sector is a key element of Quickstep’s growth strategy. We are excited by this opportunity to build our relationship with Volansi, who have already established credibility in the Advanced Air Mobility market with their mature platform range. This is aligned to our plan for on-going expansion across the aerospace manufacturing and services markets, and we look forward to bringing Volansi’s Aircraft to Australia soon.

Volansi has created a name for itself in and out of the drone world over the last few years or so as it continues to expand its operations in the United States and soon Australia. The company is also working with the US Air Force under a $400 million contract to develop parts for its Skyborg drone program.

Volansi shared that coming out from this program will allow it to offer more design, development, and production for future customers. As this program will put Volansi and VOLY Defense Solutions in the limelight, the company should also begin to be seen as one of the industry’s big players, especially as it works alongside some of the biggest aeronautical companies in the world.

Photo: Volansi

