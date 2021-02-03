DJI Ronin-S, Ronin-SC receives a camera compatibility update

DJI’s older generation of gimbals, Ronin-S and Ronin-SC, have received a software update improving compatibility with a range of cameras. The update doesn’t introduce any new features but extends its life by supporting many newer cameras.

The update was released on January 28, the same day the RS 2 and RSC 2 received new updates. With the latest update, the Ronin-SC is now on version 1.6.0.50, and the Ronin-S is on 2.4.1.30. Both require the DJI Ronin app to be on the latest version, which is 1.4.6 on iOS and Android.

Common changes

You can now capture photos and videos, autofocus, and focus pull directly from the gimbal when using the following cameras:

Nikon Z5

Nikon Z7II

Nikon Z6II

Nikon D500

Canon EOS R5

Canon EOS R6

Canon 5DSR

Canon 200D II

Panasonic S5

You can now capture videos, autofocus, and focus pull directly from the gimbal when using the following cameras:

Sony A7S3

Sony A7C

Sigma FP

Ronin-S

You can now capture photos and videos, autofocus, and focus pull directly from the Ronin-S when using the following cameras:

Nikon D780

Canon 1DX

Ronin-SC

There are no specific updates for the Ronin-SC.

Great work, DJI

While DJI hasn’t introduced new features, improving the compatibility with some of the newer cameras on the market is great to see. Companies will usually leave their older products in the past and force you to buy its new tech if you want compatibility with the latest cameras, but not DJI in this case.

We hope to see this kind of update continue to happen for some of DJI’s older products as it means less waste if you can’t sell it and you get more for your money. Rather than having to spend money to upgrade your camera and gimbal, you can now spend more on a camera and a new lens, improving your work at the same time.

Thanks to Güçlü Atamer for the heads-up.

Photo: DJI

