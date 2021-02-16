Delta Drone expands its agriculture operations into Zambia

Delta Drone International has announced it will be moving into Zambia with Syngenta to provide agriculture data via drones. The company’s subsidiary Rocketfarm will work closely with Syngenta to battle the unique weather systems and challenges in the area.

The project is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of this year. The two companies have been working together for a few years in South Africa, but this will be the first time the two will expand their operations together.

It will play a key role in supporting Syngenta’s research and development team to assist farmers in the area with the latest crop protection and seed innovation. The new partnership should allow farmers to understand better what is happening to their crops through easy-to-understand and manageable data.

Delta Drone International also partnered with the University of Pretoria to deliver South Africa’s first specialized drone pilot course. It continues to spread its presence within the southern region of the continent.

Delta International CEO, Christopher Clark, shared:

Building on our established partnership with Syngenta by expanding into Zambia demonstrates how versatile our drone-as-a-service model is and how different applications can be utilized to solve a diverse range of challenges businesses may face. Our expertise in utilizing remote capture and coordination of all these datasets in real-time will not only allow Syngenta to more efficiently analyze data but also reduce the interaction of people on the ground in viewing activities at key field trial milestones – thereby ensuring work practices meet current safe-distancing protocols.

The agriculture industry contributes to about 19% of Zambia’s GDP and employs approximately 75% of the population. The domestic market comprises maize, sorghum, millet, and cassava, while exports are driven by sugar, soybeans, coffee, groundnuts, rice, and cotton.

Delta Drone International is the result of a merger between Delta Drone South Africa and Australian drone parachute company ParaZero. The merger will allow both companies to take advantage of each other’s market share in Australia and Southern Africa and take on the ever-growing American market.

Photo: Delta Drones and Josh Spires

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos