Edgybees’s geo-registration tech raises $9.5M in Series A

Edgybees has announced it has raised $9.5M in Series A funding for its real-time geo-registration technology. The funding comes a few months after receiving $950 million from the US Air Force’s IDIQ (indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity) award.

The funding round was lead by Seraphim Capital with support from new investors Refinery Ventures, LG Technology Ventures, and Kodem Growth Partners, and existing investors OurCrowd and Verizon Venture Partners.

The funding will drive product innovation, expand the global adoption of its technology, and support an aggressive hiring strategy.

Many drone applications rely heavily on the drone’s live feed to find a missing person or keep ahead of a wildfire. The issue with this live footage is that it lacks geo-tagging, and the geo-tagging that is done isn’t accurate and takes extra time. This results in slowed operations and possibly deadly consequences due to the lack of accuracy.

This is where Edgybees’s platform comes into play.

Edgybees’s high-precision geo-registration platform allows drone pilots flying in emergencies to have the live-streamed video captured by the drone to be automatically and accurately tagged. This allows for a great understanding of what ground teams have to come up against, improving responses and safety.

Adam Kaplan, cofounder and CEO of Edgybees, shared:

Our mission is to ensure positive human outcomes during lifesaving missions. Our new partners bring unique industry expertise that optimally positions the company to drive innovation and expand our global footprint. We look forward to our next phase of growth, meeting the crucial demands of defense, public safety, and critical infrastructure operators.

The platform only takes 120 milliseconds to compare the drone footage with satellite images, identify points of interest in the footage using the 3D image created by the drone and satellite, and then display it on the drone pilot’s screen.

The solution is 100% software, meaning it can be integrated across many different drones and many different interfaces. An API is also available to those that are wanting to add their own data into the equation to better suit their needs.

