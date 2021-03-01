New video teaser from DJI, less than 24 hours before FPV drone release

- Mar. 1st 2021 12:36 pm ET

You knew DJI would do this… and it did. The company has released another short, slick teaser video in the final ramp-up to its DPV drone launch.

We are down to the final crunch. And DJI, as it always does, is publishing teasers to keep up our interest – not that there was much chance of that waning. A new DJI video shows a few features of the drone, as well as including some nice short clips captured by its camera.

It looks good.

DJI video: one more sleep

The launch is coming tomorrow, March 2, at 9 a.m. EST. And though the drone’s appearance is no longer really a secret, it’s always great to look at these DJI video teasers. So here it is:

So close…and yet so far….

Like many of you, we can’t wait. But, well, we don’t have much choice. Tomorrow it is!

