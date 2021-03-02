BETAFPV x Insta360 SMO 4K camera is now on pre-order

The BETAFPV x Insta360 SMO 4K camera is now available for pre-order on BETAFPV’s website, with orders going out next month. The camera has been out of stock for the past few months, likely due to demand and the pandemic slowing down production.

The SMO 4K was released back in December of last year but soon went out of stock on both BETAFPV and Insta360’s online stores. Soon after that, distributers also went out of stock and have been ever since.

For now, it appears that only BETAFPV is taking pre-orders, likely due to the number of units it can produce, with the orders expected to ship throughout April on a first-come, first-serve basis. The SMO 4K still costs $239.99 and can be ordered through this link.

The drone released alongside the SMO 4K, the Beta95X V3 Whoop, is still in stock and can be purchased right now. The drone has been specially made to match the camera’s red-and-black color scheme and comes with a mount unique to the camera.

The SMO 4K is a collaboration between BETAFPV and Insta360. SMO 4K is essentially an Insta360 ONE R that has been stripped down to make it smaller and save weight. This allows the drone to capture high-quality footage without any of the weight issues of a larger camera.

The camera comes in at 30 grams, with 61.5mm x 39.4mm x 29.2mm at the widest section. The SMO 4K is capable of 4k at 30 fps, 2.7k at 100 fps, and 1080p at 200 fps, more than enough for a smooth drone video.

As the camera has been designed to mount on to FPV drones, the battery has been removed, requiring an external battery to be used or to connect the camera directly to the drone. This can be done with the included connector and cable that allow the camera to be powered and the shutter button to be remotely activated from the transmitter.

Photo: BETAFPV

