Medical drone market expected to hit $643 million by 2027

Acumen Research and Consulting has released a new report that suggests the medical drone market could hit $643 million by 2027. The reason behind it is the recent advancements in drone technology and the continuing adoption of medical delivery drones worldwide.

The report suggests that North America will account for a major revenue share in the global medical drone market due to the government’s focus on its medical services. COVID-19 has also played a major role in the acceleration of medial drones.

COVID-19

Many companies that transport goods, especially medical-related goods, have turned to delivery drones to get the job done for cheaper, in less time, and, most importantly, safer. Transporting COVID-19 test samples to labs has been reduced down to just minutes compared to ground-based transport. It removes humans from the delivery chain, reducing the chance of contamination and spreading the virus even more.

Reach

From the beginning, medical delivery drones have always been used to get goods to those that are located in hard-to-reach locations. An example of this is Zipline, which has been delivering medicine and equipment to remote villages in Rwanda and Ghana, saving many lives. The drones have allowed the country’s health systems to reach more remote locations in less time, allowing local doctors to have a higher chance of saving lives.

The next step

Drones are at the stage in their life that many companies are now looking into their feasibility. This means over the coming years, we can expect hundreds and even thousands of companies worldwide to use medical drones for many uses. This will also result in the medical drone market receiving an instant uptick due to the number of drones in the air before anything else is added.

On top of the companies, governments are also looking at medical drones as the next step to advance its country’s healthcare system. If you are interested in learning more about the medical drone market, you can view the full report here.

Photo: Josh Sorenson and Acumen

