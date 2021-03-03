Videos highlight DJI’s new FPV drone’s camera capabilities.

Whew. We’re finally catching our breath after yesterday’s launch of DJI’s new FPV drone combo. If you haven’t read our massive overview/review, you can find that here. If you’d like some tips on safe flying and regulations around First Person View products (and drones in general), you’ll find that here. And if you’re ready to pull the trigger (on your wallet, not the motion controller), you can order from DJI here. Now, on to the videos.

It’s been an incredible lead-up to the launch of this new product. And when we say “new” – we don’t simply mean just released. We mean it’s a new kind of drone, and one that will help many new pilots straddle the bridge between standard drone piloting and the more exciting, but challenging, world of FPV. We’ve had the chance to fly this ourselves, and we’ll drop our own vid later in this story.

But we wanted to highlight a couple of other vids first.

Amazing video quality

The first video here is from Stéphane Couchoud. He’s a visuals professional and also a pilot. And when we say visuals pro, we mean pro. Even the opening shot of this video is gorgeous, capturing the little twitch the new DJI FPV gives when it’s powered on.

There are going to be a ton of videos showcasing this drone’s video capabilities before long, but few of them are going to match this for quality. So sit back and take this in:

This is will take your breath away… and possibly $1,299

We just love the quality of this video, along with the quality of the footage. In the hands of a professional, the DJI FPV clearly can produce pretty amazing footage. That slow-motion is stunning – and what an edit.

DJI’s promo

If you didn’t catch DJI’s promo that was launched yesterday, it’s definitely worth a look. Like other DJI productions, this one is slick and features multiple amazing locations around the globe. (DJI, if you need someone to carry gear on any post-COVID video project, hit me up.)

It’s a great video for several reasons: The production is slick, the flying is great – and it gives you a pretty good sense of the video quality the drone can produce. What’s more, it offers a pretty good synopsis of what this drone is about, for those who are absolutely new to all this. Check it out.

Pretty slick – which is what we’ve come to expect from DJI’s launch videos.

DJI posted another video on Instagram that carried a couple of the same shots, but added in a lot of other locations as well. Once again, the video quality produced by this thing looks fantastic:

What does a pro pilot think?

Though we’ve flown some non-DJI FPV and are getting into the game, we wanted a pro pilot to assess the qualities of the drone. So the good folks at Drone Boy invited us out to their digs, provided pilot Eric Bell, and even chased us with another quad. We later discovered we didn’t all settings nailed down tight, and (cough) we don’t have the budget DJI does.

So while our video doesn’t compare in terms of production value, we were grateful to fly and happy to get Eric’s feedback:

Safety first

We spent a fair bit of time the other day pulling together a guide intended to help people who are new to drones. It outlines the regulations for drones in general, along with some rules that apply specifically to First Person View flight. It’s worth a read and might save you some headaches.

And if you're looking to buy the combo, we'd appreciate it if you use our affiliate link. You don't pay anything extra, and it helps us pay the bills.

