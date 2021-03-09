GoFor partners with Aurora Aerial on drone delivery

Package delivery company GoFor has partnered with Aurora Aerial to deliver packages with drones, to improve delivery times for customers. The deliveries will be trialed in Canada before expanding to the rest of North America.

The drones from Aurora Aerial are Transport Canada Part 9 Safe and compliant to be operated in controlled airspace. The drones will allow last-mile deliveries to be completed in less time than current methods allow, at a lower long-term cost.

GoFor has turned to drones to allow the company to become more eco-friendly while reducing the amount of road congestion its delivery drives add. The company hopes to offer an aerial delivery service to businesses around Canada.

Brad Rollo, president and CEO, GoFor, shared:

“Our new partnership with Aurora Aerial is the first step toward redefining the traditional logistics industry and aligns with our vision to revolutionize logistics by using innovative technologies to deliver the ultimate customer experience. Drones provide a way to do this, they deliver with reduced shipping times, reduced operational costs, and less impact on the environment.”

This partnership couldn’t have come at a better time with the current situation the pandemic has left the world in. Using drones to deliver goods to someone’s door will remove the need for long delivery times and curbside pickups. Not only does this result in fewer people moving around, possibly spreading COVID-19, it also reduces the amount of contact the packages will have with people, especially right before it gets delivered to your door.

Aurora Aerial currently has three drone models that can be used for this delivery trial. The AAC-1000 can carry up to 7 kg, the larger AAT-1000 and AAT-1200 can carry up to 12 kg payloads and is manufactured to military-grade. It is unclear which drone will be used at this time.

Alan Tay, CEO, Aurora Aeria, added:

“The future of delivery will include the use of drones given that the future of the industry will be rooted in connectivity, collaboration, agility, and sustainability, all of which drones enable. They are already being used for time-sensitive deliveries, such as medicine, and for deliveries that are difficult to complete using traditional vehicles. Drones can enhance service offerings for businesses of all kinds and serve as a useful transportation option for destinations that lack sufficient infrastructure, ensuring that businesses can provide consistent results for customers no matter their location.”

As GoFor aims to reduce its emissions, it has also partnered with Royale EV to convert its gas fleet into a fully electric fleet, with the conversion happening right now.

